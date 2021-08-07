Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $55.38. 221,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,363. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

