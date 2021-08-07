Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

