Brokers Offer Predictions for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $578.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.