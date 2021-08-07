Brokers Offer Predictions for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $7.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.83.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$33.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.43. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.