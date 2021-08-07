Brokers Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NBIX opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.