Brokers Issue Forecasts for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

CWST stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,373 shares of company stock worth $5,059,377. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

