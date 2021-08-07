Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Target Price at $22.33

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

VINP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $23,189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.53. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

