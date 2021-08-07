Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $343.52

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.