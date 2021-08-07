Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $343.52

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.41.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
