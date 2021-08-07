Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $97.69

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

