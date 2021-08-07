Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) PT at $149.72

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after acquiring an additional 414,825 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI opened at $185.43 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

