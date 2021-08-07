Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $15.04

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 3.87. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.