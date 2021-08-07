Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $2.14

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.