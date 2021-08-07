Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $132.35

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 457,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

