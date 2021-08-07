Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Target Price at $36.14

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kennametal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kennametal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 294,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.