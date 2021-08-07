Brokerages Set Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Target Price at $54.60

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

