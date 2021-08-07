Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT at $3.96

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

