Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.