Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Shares of MASI traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.06. 119,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,483. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.96. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Masimo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

