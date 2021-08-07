Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,420. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

