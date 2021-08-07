Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,420. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.