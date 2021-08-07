Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $263.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.80 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 82.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 171,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 498,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,508. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

