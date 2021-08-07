Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). Avalara reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 852,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,899. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27. Avalara has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

