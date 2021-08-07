Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.27 billion and the highest is $6.76 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.93 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 10,609,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,203,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

