Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $415.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Titan International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Titan International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

