Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $29.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,756.27. 437,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,509.12.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

