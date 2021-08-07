Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.