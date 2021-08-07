Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77. Envista has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

