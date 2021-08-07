Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $73.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

BMY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.12. 6,632,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

