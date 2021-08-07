Boralex (TSE:BLX) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.27.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.36. 193,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$32.24 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.18.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.7207419 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.