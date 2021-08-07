Bonfida Price Tops $2.13 on Exchanges (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00004905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market cap of $96.07 million and $1.35 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00127046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,340.03 or 0.99791694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00807101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

