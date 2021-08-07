Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.35 price objective on the stock.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.44.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. 3,350,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,651. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

