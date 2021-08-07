Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 41.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.44.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

