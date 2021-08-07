Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$1.95 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.95 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.44.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,428,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,528. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

