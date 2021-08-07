BOK Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,700. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

