BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNPQY. UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.03.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

