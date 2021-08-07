BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNPQY. HSBC raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.