BMO Capital Markets Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $66.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

