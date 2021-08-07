BMO Capital Markets Cuts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $44.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 613,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,386. The firm has a market cap of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

