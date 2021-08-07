Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $64.42 million and $28,272.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.00884692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00099969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.