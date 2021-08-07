Blocktix Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $138,460.77 and approximately $17.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00055973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00867564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00097541 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Blocktix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

