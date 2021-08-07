BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

