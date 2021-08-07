BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $660.98 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00032716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

