Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001617 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

