BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of BNTX opened at $389.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.88. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $433.90. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

