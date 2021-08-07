Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%.

BNGO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 8,096,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,168,879. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

