BioHiTech Global (BHTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BioHiTech Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHTG stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

