BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 132590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

