BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

BCRX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,979. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

