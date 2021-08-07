Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $505.51 and last traded at $502.73, with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $486.75.

The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.58. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

