BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,282 ($29.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £115.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

