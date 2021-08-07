BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 7th

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 75.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.84.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

